Troy Merritt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 73rd at 1 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 6 under; Jon Rahm and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Harris English, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Merritt's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Merritt had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Merritt to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

On the 515-yard par-4 seventh hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

Merritt got a double bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Merritt to 3 over for the round.

At the 496-yard par-4 10th, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to 4 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 3 over for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Merritt had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.