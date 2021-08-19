-
-
Tony Finau putts well in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2021
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Tony Finau hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his day tied for 4th at 4 under with Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, and Kevin Na; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Tony Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Finau's 70 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Finau had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Finau to 3 under for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Finau chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.
-
-