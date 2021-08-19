In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Tom Hoge hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 10th at 2 under Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under, Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 4 under, and Cameron Tringale, Sebastián Muñoz, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the par-4 first, Hoge's 113 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 515-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hoge had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Hoge hit his 90 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Hoge chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Hoge's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hoge's 179 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.