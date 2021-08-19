-
Talor Gooch shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
August 19, 2021
Talor Gooch hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 48th at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 6 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 4 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Gooch's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gooch to even for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 15th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Gooch had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.
