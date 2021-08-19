-
Sungjae Im shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sungjae Im hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 52nd at even par; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Im hit his tee shot 266 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Im's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to even for the round.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Im hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
