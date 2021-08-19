-
Stewart Cink finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Stewart Cink cards birdie at No. 13 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Stewart Cink hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 52nd at even par; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After a 260 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 third, Cink chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Cink hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Cink to 1 over for the round.
At the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Cink reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Cink at even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to even for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.
