Si Woo Kim putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Si Woo Kim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 over; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Si Woo Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a 251 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Kim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
