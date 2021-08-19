In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Shane Lowry hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 51st at even par; Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 5 under; Robert Streb, Harris English, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Kevin Na, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 9th at 3 under.

At the 431-yard par-4 12th, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to 3 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 over for the round.

On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Lowry hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lowry to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Lowry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Lowry hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lowry at 2 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Lowry missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Lowry to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Lowry hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to even for the round.