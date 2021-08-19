-
Sergio Garcia shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sergio Garcia hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 109th at 4 over; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kevin Na and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Tony Finau, Adam Scott, Robert Streb, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 4 under.
Garcia tee shot went 213 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Garcia to 5 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to 4 over for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 first, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garcia to 7 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Garcia had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 4 over for the round.
