-
-
Sepp Straka shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2021
Sepp Straka hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 93rd at 2 over Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under, Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 4 under, and Cameron Tringale, Sebastián Muñoz, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
After a 273 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Straka chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Straka's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 third, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Straka missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Straka to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Straka hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 427-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Straka chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Straka had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.
-
-