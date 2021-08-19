-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Sebastián Muñoz hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 3rd at 3 under with Scottie Scheffler; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 6 under; and Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 4 under.
On the par-4 first, Muñoz's 117 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Muñoz to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Muñoz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Muñoz had a 198 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
