-
-
Seamus Power putts well in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2021
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Seamus Power hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Power finished his round tied for 17th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Lanto Griffin, Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Aaron Wise, Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, Anirban Lahiri, Hideki Matsuyama, Jhonattan Vegas, and Cameron Champ are tied for 7th at 2 under.
After a 304 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Seamus Power chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.
Power got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Power's 197 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
-
-