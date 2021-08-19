-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Scottie Scheffler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 21st at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Anirban Lahiri, Viktor Hovland, Sebastián Muñoz, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Lanto Griffin, Tom Hoge, Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Cameron Tringale, Robert Streb, Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, Aaron Wise, Adam Scott, Mackenzie Hughes, Hideki Matsuyama, and Cameron Smith are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
At the 395-yard par-4 third, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Scheffler at 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Scheffler's 119 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Scheffler got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
After a 252 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 10th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 15th, Scheffler's tee shot went 302 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 111 yards to the native area, and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for a double bogey. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
