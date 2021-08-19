-
Scott Stallings shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Scott Stallings hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 102nd at 3 over; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Stallings's tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.
Stallings got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.
At the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 3 over for the round.
