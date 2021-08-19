-
Scott Piercy shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Piercy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 52nd at even par; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Piercy's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Piercy hit his 204 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Piercy to even for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 230-yard par-3 green 11th, Piercy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to even for the round.
At the 325-yard par-4 16th Piercy hit his tee shot 262 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 9 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Piercy at even-par for the round.
