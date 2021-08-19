-
Sam Ryder shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Ryder hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 72nd at 1 over Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under, Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 4 under, and Cameron Tringale, Sebastián Muñoz, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 395-yard par-4 third, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Ryder's tee shot went 179 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ryder hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.
After a 248 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Ryder chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
