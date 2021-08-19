-
Strong putting brings Sam Burns an even-par round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns drains 18-footer for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Sam Burns makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
Sam Burns hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his day tied for 52nd at even par; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Sam Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sam Burns to 2 over for the round.
Burns hit his drive 368 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 538-yard par-5 sixth. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.
Burns got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 over for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Burns hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to even for the round.
