  • Ryan Palmer shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Ryan Palmer makes birdie at the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Ryan Palmer cards birdie at No. 16 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Ryan Palmer makes birdie at the par-4 16th hole.