Ryan Palmer shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Palmer cards birdie at No. 16 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Ryan Palmer makes birdie at the par-4 16th hole.
Ryan Palmer hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Palmer's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 395-yard par-4 third, Palmer got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Palmer to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Palmer hit his 217 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Palmer to 2 over for the round.
Palmer got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 150-yard par-3 14th, Palmer missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Palmer to 3 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Palmer hit his tee shot 273 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.
