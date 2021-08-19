-
Russell Knox shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Russell Knox hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 34th at 1 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, Knox hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Knox's 137 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Knox got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Knox to 1 under for the round.
