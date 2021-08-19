-
Russell Henley shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Henley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 5th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 4 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Henley hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 10th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to even-par for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 13th, Henley hit his 93 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 150-yard par-3 14th, Henley missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Henley hit his tee shot 271 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
