In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Rory McIlroy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round tied for 36th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Champ, Sebastián Muñoz, Anirban Lahiri, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Lanto Griffin, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Aaron Wise, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Patrick Cantlay, Robert Streb, Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, Adam Scott, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 6th at 2 under.

At the 398-yard par-4 first, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put McIlroy at 1 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, McIlroy's his second shot went 5 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, McIlroy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.

On the 150-yard par-3 14th, McIlroy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McIlroy at 1 over for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th McIlroy hit his tee shot 272 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, McIlroy's 129 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 18th, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.