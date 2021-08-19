In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Roger Sloan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 121st at 8 over; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Sloan hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 398-yard par-4 first. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Sloan's his second shot went 5 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Sloan chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.

At the 496-yard par-4 10th, Sloan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sloan to 4 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Sloan's tee shot went 187 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 12th, Sloan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to 6 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 5 over for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 6 over for the round.

At the 325-yard par-4 16th, Sloan got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Sloan to 8 over for the round.