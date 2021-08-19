-
Robert Streb putts well in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Robert Streb hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Streb finished his round tied for 4th at 4 under with Harris English, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, and Adam Scott; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Robert Streb's 124 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Robert Streb to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Streb hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 sixth. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Streb had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 4 under for the round.
