Richy Werenski hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 113th at 5 over; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Werenski had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

At the 395-yard par-4 third, Werenski reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Werenski at 2 under for the round.

Werenski missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Werenski had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 3 over for the round.

On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Werenski's tee shot went 154 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 5 over for the round.