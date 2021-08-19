-
Phil Mickelson putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 first round in the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Phil Mickelson drives par-4 to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Phil Mickelson makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Phil Mickelson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Phil Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Phil Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Mickelson hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to even-par for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Mickelson hit his tee shot 275 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Mickelson hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Mickelson to even for the round.
Mickelson got a bogey on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Mickelson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Mickelson to 2 over for the round.
