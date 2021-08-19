-
Peter Malnati shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Peter Malnati hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 17th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 4 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Malnati hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Malnati chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Malnati's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 10th, Malnati chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to even for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Malnati hit his tee shot 273 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
