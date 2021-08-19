-
-
Paul Casey comes back from a rocky start in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2021
Paul Casey hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Casey finished his round tied for 18th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 4 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
After a tee shot at the 219-yard par-3 second green, Paul Casey suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Paul Casey at 1 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Casey chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to even for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to even-par for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Casey hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Casey at 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to even for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Casey hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Casey had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
-
-