In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Patton Kizzire hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.

Patton Kizzire tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Patton Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 3 over for the round.

At the 325-yard par-4 16th, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kizzire hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 398-yard par-4 first. This moved Kizzire to 5 over for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Kizzire hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

On the 515-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Kizzire hit an approach shot from 124 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kizzire's 184 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.