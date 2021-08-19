  • Patrick Cantlay shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Cantlay sticks approach to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.