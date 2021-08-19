-
Patrick Cantlay shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay sticks approach to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
Patrick Cantlay hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his round tied for 2nd at 3 under with Cameron Champ, Viktor Hovland, Sebastián Muñoz, and Joel Dahmen; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; and Lanto Griffin, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Tringale, Aaron Wise, Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Tony Finau, Robert Streb, Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, Anirban Lahiri, Hideki Matsuyama, and Cameron Smith are tied for 7th at 2 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Cantlay had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Cantlay's 85 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 150-yard par-3 14th green, Cantlay suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cantlay at 2 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Cantlay hit his tee shot 272 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Cantlay chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
