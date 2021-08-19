-
Pat Perez finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Pat Perez hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 48th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Joel Dahmen and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Tony Finau, Cameron Champ, Viktor Hovland, Robert Streb, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 3 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Perez chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Perez's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Perez hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Perez to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Perez hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Perez chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
Perez tee shot went 194 yards to the fringe and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Perez to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Perez's 184 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.
