Max Homa shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2021
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Max Homa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 83rd at 3 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Champ, Sebastián Muñoz, Anirban Lahiri, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Lanto Griffin, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Aaron Wise, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Patrick Cantlay, Robert Streb, Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, Adam Scott, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 6th at 2 under.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Homa's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Homa reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Homa's 120 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.
