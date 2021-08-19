-
Maverick McNealy shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Maverick McNealy rolls in 27-footer for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Maverick McNealy makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Maverick McNealy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left rough on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, McNealy chipped in his fourth from 14 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept McNealy at even-par for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, McNealy hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, McNealy's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 38 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
McNealy his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McNealy to 1 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th McNealy hit his tee shot 281 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
