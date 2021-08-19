-
-
Matthew Wolff shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2021
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Matthew Wolff hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 61st at 5 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 6 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 4 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sebastián Muñoz, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
Wolff got a double bogey on the 398-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wolff to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 3 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 3 over for the round.
Wolff got a double bogey on the 325-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wolff to 5 over for the round.
-
-