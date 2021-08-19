-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 109th at 3 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Joel Dahmen and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Tony Finau, Cameron Champ, Viktor Hovland, Robert Streb, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 3 under.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, NeSmith's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green fourth, NeSmith suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 12th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 5 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, NeSmith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 over for the round.
