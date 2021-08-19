-
8-over 79 by Matt Wallace in first round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Matt Wallace hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Wallace finished his round in 119th at 8 over Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under, Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 4 under, and Cameron Tringale, Sebastián Muñoz, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
Wallace got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 2 over for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Wallace chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wallace to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Wallace hit his next to the green and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Wallace to 5 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Wallace's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 6 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Wallace hit his tee shot 277 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wallace to 8 over for the round.
