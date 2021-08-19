-
Matt Kuchar shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Matt Kuchar hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 116th at 4 over Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under, Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 4 under, and Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Sebastián Muñoz, Tony Finau, Cameron Champ, Viktor Hovland, Robert Streb, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
After a 296 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Kuchar's 214 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
Kuchar got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to even for the round.
Kuchar hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Kuchar to 4 over for the round.
