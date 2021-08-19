-
8-over 79 by Matt Jones in first round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Matt Jones hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Jones finished his round in 122nd at 8 over; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kevin Na and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Tony Finau, Adam Scott, Robert Streb, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Jones's tee shot went 145 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Jones hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 17th. This moved Jones to 4 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 6 over for the round.
Jones got a bogey on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 7 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Jones hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Jones to 8 over for the round.
