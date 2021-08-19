-
Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 54th at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 6 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 4 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sebastián Muñoz, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Fitzpatrick hit his tee shot 275 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
