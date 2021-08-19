-
-
Martin Laird shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2021
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Martin Laird hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 91st at 2 over; Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 5 under; Robert Streb, Harris English, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Kevin Na, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 9th at 3 under.
Laird hit his tee at the green on the 230-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.
At the 325-yard par-4 16th, Laird got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Laird hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Laird to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Laird's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
On his second stroke on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Laird went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.
-
-