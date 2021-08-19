-
-
Marc Leishman shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2021
Marc Leishman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 6th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Cameron Champ, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
At the 395-yard par-4 third, Leishman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Leishman at 1 under for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
At the 15th, 481-yard par-4, Leishman hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
-
-