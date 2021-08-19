-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Mackenzie Hughes hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 4th at 4 under with Robert Streb, Harris English, Cameron Tringale, and Adam Scott; Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 5 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Kevin Na, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 9th at 3 under.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
Hughes hit his tee shot 266 yards to the native area on the 481-yard par-4 15th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
At the 395-yard par-4 third, Hughes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Hughes at 3 under for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.
