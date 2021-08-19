-
-
Luke List finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2021
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Luke List hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 52nd at even par; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th List hit his tee shot 263 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 18th, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to even-par for the round.
-
-