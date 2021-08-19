-
Lucas Glover shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Lucas Glover hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 104th at 3 over; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kevin Na and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Tony Finau, Adam Scott, Robert Streb, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Glover had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Glover's 75 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Glover had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Glover's tee shot went 171 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 24 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 3 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.
