-
-
Lee Westwood shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2021
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Lee Westwood hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Westwood finished his round tied for 21st at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Champ, Anirban Lahiri, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Lanto Griffin, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Adam Scott, Aaron Wise, Adam Long, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 6th at 2 under.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Westwood hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.
At the 395-yard par-4 third, Westwood got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Westwood to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Westwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Westwood to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Westwood's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.
-
-