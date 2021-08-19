-
Lanto Griffin putts well in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Lanto Griffin hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his round tied for 5th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 4 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, Lanto Griffin hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.
