Kyle Stanley shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Kyle Stanley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 108th at 4 over; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Stanley got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 over for the round.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Stanley tee shot went 142 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Stanley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 first, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 3 over for the round.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Stanley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Stanley to 3 over for the round.
