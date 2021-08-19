-
Kramer Hickok shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Kramer Hickok hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 over; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Hickok got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Hickok's tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Hickok's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Hickok hit his tee shot 278 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Hickok's 117 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.
