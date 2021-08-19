Kevin Streelman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Streelman had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Streelman's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Streelman's 175 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

At the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Streelman hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Streelman's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 150-yard par-3 14th green, Streelman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streelman at 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 15th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streelman to even-par for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th Streelman hit his tee shot 258 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.