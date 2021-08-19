-
Kevin Na putts well in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Na's impressive second leads to eagle at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Kevin Na makes eagle on the par-5 6th hole.
Kevin Na hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Na finished his day tied for 4th at 4 under with Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, and Tony Finau; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Kevin Na had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Na to even for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Na chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Na hit his tee shot 281 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 18th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 2 under for the round.
Na missed the green on his first shot on the 219-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Na hit his 214 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Na to 5 under for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Na chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.
