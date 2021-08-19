-
Kevin Kisner shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Kisner hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 113th at 5 over; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Kisner's tee shot went 207 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 15th, Kisner chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kisner to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Kisner hit his 218 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Kisner to 3 over for the round.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Kisner had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kisner to 5 over for the round.
